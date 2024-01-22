Nawaz pillories Imran during KP campaign

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif promised a slew of development projects in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on Monday if his party is voted in on February 8.

Addressing a public gathering in Mansehra, the three-time former premier blamed the province’s citizens for voting the PTI in. He accused them of “bringing in a person who spoiled the country”. Criticising former prime minister Imran Khan, Nawaz said, “What do the people of KP say? Did the province progress? Has ‘Naya Pakistan’ been made?”

He revealed that in 2013 general elections, he had denied head of Jamiat-e-Ulema Islam (JUI-F) Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s request to form a coalition government with him out of respect for the PTI’s number of seats.

The PML-N supremo asked the crowd what changes did the party bring in KP after ruling the province for a decade.

“You people of KP fell in the trap of this deceiver toto? You voted his government in. Even though I was the prime minister, but the chief minister was someone else. Did [they] bring about any change in K-P?” asked Nawaz.

He further said that the PLM-N would have again formed government in 2018 had he not been ousted before the completion of his five-year tenure. “Mansehra should have become the best city of K-P,” Nawaz said.

“If the five judges had not removed me from power, there would have been an airport in this city. The previous government did not even build the motorway beyond Sukkur. Respectable transport is the right of the people. We will build a college, medical college and university here. Mansehra’s water issue will be resolved by routing supply from Shogran,” he added. “People of KP will be provided gas, vegetables, petrol at cheaper rates, along with employment in province,” he added.

The PML-N supremo announced projects like airport, train from Karachi to Mansehra, motorway connecting the city to Balakot, Kaghan, Naran, Chilas and Babusar if he comes to power. In her address, Maryam Nawaz said that KP is not an experiment site for politicians. The PML-N leader lashed out at the previous PTI government saying that they promised five million homes, billion tree Tsunami but did not fulfill any of their promise.

She urged the people of KP to vote for the right people as it is the land of sensible people.

Commenting on the incarceration of PTI leaders, the senior organizer of PML-N said that they are repenting the outcome of their own wrongdoings.