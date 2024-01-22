Imran urges supporters to protest ‘mother of all selection’

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan on Monday urged his supporters to join him in a protest against what he called the “mother of all selection” taking place in the country.

Khan, currently incarcerated in Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail in connection with the cypher case, voiced his concerns during an informal conversation with the media over the “selected” tag being allegedly associated with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supreme leader Nawaz Sharif.

Once labelled as “selected” by opposition parties, including Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, Khan now contends that recent events, especially the return of Nawaz, prove that a more profound form of selection is underway in the nation.

“We were called selected for three years, but the way Nawaz Sharif was brought back is proof that now the mother of all selected is taking place in the country,” he asserted.

Referring to his “selected” label, which insinuated his alleged alignment with the military establishment during his tenure as prime minister, Khan emphasised that history had not witnessed such a level of “selection” before, highlighting the recent acquittal of Nawaz Sharif in corruption cases.

“No selection like this ever took place in the history of the country before, where all cases against a certified moneylender were ended,” Khan declared.

Accusing the caretaker government and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) of aiding Nawaz, Khan expressed his discontent, claiming, “Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore is even saluting this certified offender, they are making us slaves, I say to my entire party to come out on Sunday.”

According to Khan, the alleged wrongdoers would never allow the supremacy of law and justice in the country. “The meaning of democracy is freedom, not acceptance of slavery. Our struggle is for the rule of law because it guarantees freedom, but these thieves would never allow the supremacy of law and justice in this country,” Khan further said.