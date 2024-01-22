Interim Punjab CM Naqvi nominated for PCB chairman slot

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has been nominated for the coveted slot Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman.

PCB Patron-in-Chief and caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has nominated as chairman of the PCB Management Committee in the Board of Governors while an official notification is yet be issued.

Mr Naqvi also confirmed his appointment while talking to reporters after media reported it. He expressed his resolve to resolve the issues that are undermining the national cricket, saying reforms in this game were essential.

Last week, Zaka Ashraf announced that he had decided to tender his resignation as chairman and member of the PCB management committee to caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar. He made the announcement after chairing the fourth meeting of the MC at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore. He thanked members of the MC, the PCB management, and staff for their support during this tenure.

Members of the committee expressed their gratitude to the chairman MC for his leadership.

In his remarks, Mr Ashraf had thanked the prime minister for the confidence and trust reposed by him and extended his best wishes and prayers for the betterment of Pakistan and Pakistan cricket.

During the meeting, Zaka Ashraf provided a summary of the milestones achieved during the tenure of the current MC which was constituted in the first week of July.