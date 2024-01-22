Fawad Chaudhry announces election boycott

Former Federal Minister of Information Fawad Chaudhry has announced a boycott of elections. He has also informed the Election Commission of Pakistan through a written letter. Fawad Chaudhry wrote in his letter to the election commission that if there is no option for voting in the elections, there is no meaning to such an exercise. “I was arrested to force me to withdraw from the election. Our workers were intimidated, threatened, and arrested. Our nomination papers were unjustifiably rejected,” Fawad wrote in the letter. The former PTI leader also wrote that when his brother’s nomination papers were approved, he was made a co-accused with him in a NAB case. He also accused the election commission of failing miserably in the performance of its duties. “In these circumstances, my group announces a complete boycott of the elections,” Fawad wrote in the letter.