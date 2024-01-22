Mega Elections and Considerable Threats

Pakistan is slammed in its internal matters considering political campaigns by the parties seeking elections, polarization, and an unstable economy.

Meanwhile, taking advantage of contemporary engagements, the external negative forces are knocking into its territory with immense force. Matters of grave concern include Pakistan’s policy towards the Afghan Taliban, and India’s election propaganda (anti-Pakistan) as Iran also violated international law by unprovoked airstrikes on the Jaish-ul-Adl organization. All these actions signify that the state is more focused on internal nitty gritty rather than international developments. The stakeholders who have to strengthen this country are embroiled in the race of individual interests due to which the peace of Pakistan is being compromised.

Elections require the same zeal and enthusiasm as war, so let’s consider elections as war.

Pakistan later launched missile strikes into Iran, killing nine people after Iran carried out strikes in Pakistan late on Tuesday by “precision strikes,” conducted with drones, rockets and long-range missiles that targeted the Balochistan Liberation Army and the Balochistan Liberation Front. Senior analyst Ghazi Babur says, “does anyone know that Iran is preparing machinery equipped with modern weapons, where work is carried out day and night to prepare warships fighter jets and tanks?”

Last month, a delegation of 10 people from Pakistan was taken to Iran and visited the places where the delegation members were awestruck by the tech development pace of Iran. According to the member delegates of this tour, Iran is now offset to stabilise its economy.

Globally, 2024 is an election year, and in more than 60 countries, representing half of the world’s population, about 4 billion people will conduct presidential, legislative and local elections. These elections will take place on a large scale, including elections in India, considered the largest in the world, and presidential elections in Indonesia to smaller presidential elections in North Macedonia. The elections to be held in 2024 are important not only for the countries where these elections are being held, but the eyes of the whole world are on it because the ripple effect created by it will cast an impact on others.

Electable also adopt the formula of “Ends justify means.”

Looking at the tension at the border, the first thought which mind strikes into the mind is, which country is making the most of Iran’s intervention? That seems an easy question to answer. It’s Israel because Israel’s war on Gaza has been going on for more than 100 days. It has killed at least 24,800 Palestinians, while 62,180 have been injured as if the fascist Israeli government has a clear goal to kill all Palestinians in Gaza as well as in the West Bank. The United Nations and the world powers are currently talking about this war and are trying to put Israeli hostility to an end. Pakistan-Iran tensions may divert the world’s attention from Israel-Gaza tensions.

Considering the situation, stakes of the United States of America is also involved because it does not want the Muslim Ummah to be on the same page and emerge as a major power that has the capability to impose its terms on the first world.

How can I ignore India’s silent preparations in Pakistan, which always makes its election campaign anti-Pakistan? The trailer of the recently released Indian film Fighter has created a stir in which there are conspiracies in India.

The trailer of this film mentions India’s ownership of Kashmir and Indian Occupied Pakistan (IOP). In the coming days, you all will surely witness how Modi sets this narrative, while on the other hand, we are sitting idly getting entangled in internal affairs.

While India has people like Major Gaurav Arya to promote its agenda, Pakistan has a setback by negative characters like Adil Raja who are pointing fingers at Pakistan’s forces, their bravery and sacrifices, and are intensifying their campaign against the country. It’s rightly said that better late than never, So authorities must rein in the insane knight.

Just as we pick at those who raise their eyebrows against Pakistan, we also have to find a solution for the wolf in sheep’s clothing in the country. Just as India was given a response to Pulwama in 2019, America had to apologize for the Salalah incident in 2011, so Iran has also found peace for its actions. If Iran had apologized, the matter would not have progressed. Pakistan Army is admirable for Pakistan’s retaliatory action, it has sent a message not only to Iran but also to the whole world that if anyone looks at Pakistan with mal intention, it will get a similar response as the Pakistan army gave to India, America or Iran. All of them will be dealt with in the same way. Army Chief General Asim Munir has made it clear that Pakistan wants peace, but anyone who tries to tarnish this peace will be pelted brick by brick.

