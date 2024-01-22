Leaders And The Blind Followers

We often hear about the talented youth which forms over 65% of our population. A decisive role is expected from young voters in upcoming elections.

Major political parties, aspiring to rule the country, have a natural stake in these young voters. Absolute electoral victory may not be possible for any party without the support of newly enlisted voters. It matters a lot how these voters would respond on the polling day. What do they want from the vote-seeking candidates? What are they looking forward to from the future PM and Chief Ministers of the provinces?

The role of political leadership is equally important in the political grooming of their followers; mainly the young lot. Unfortunately, political parties have very less to offer on this specific aspect. Negligence in grooming of respective workers is just one of the numerous flaws prevailing in unimpressive political culture. Party-based parliamentary systems cannot deliver properly until democracy reaches down to grass root level. Reluctance of past governments from holding the local bodies elections is an important indicator of a non-democratic mindset.

The recent controversy about the intra-party elections of the PTI is another relevant example of weaker democratic norms. The debate between the SC judges and lawyers of the PTI provides many useful insights about behind-the-curtain machinations taking place in political parties. At one point, the hollowness of the intra-party election ritual was bitterly highlighted by an honourable member of the bench which holds good for all.

The question rightly arises as to how an undemocratically appointed lot of party leadership can run the affairs of the state democratically. It is like building a multi-story building without laying the proper foundation. Three major parties which ruled the country, in the centre and provinces during the past three decades, do not follow the democratic principles in letter and spirit. Let’s focus on some of the significant faults which are getting worse due to the firm persistence of political parties on undemocratic practices.

Unchallenged hold of either a particular family or a personality is detrimental to democratic norms. Major political and religious parties are being run like family enterprises or cults. It is almost impossible for an ideological worker to get elected through transparently conducted intra-party elections. Secretive machination skills, unflinching loyalty to the leadership and the quality of blindly following the leadership matter more than democratic credentials and political acumen.

Dissent and difference of opinion within the parties are strictly forbidden. The alarming deterioration of democracy is the outcome of this autocratic political culture. Political parties have preferred such firebrand spokespersons and social media influencers who act like programmed machines in projecting the dictated stuff.

This lot of blind followers is unsuitable to participate in any objective political discourse. Unaware of constitutional bindings and unfamiliar with democratic norms, these so-called influencer brigades are acting like cult members on digital platforms. Their venomous verbosity has started de-shaping the political environment. Unfortunately, rapidly growing toxicity in national discourse is the outcome of the uncalled-for conduct of respective political party leaders.

Destructive traits of defiance and lawlessness have been labelled as revolution and injected intensely into the minds of youth. While objecting to the constitutional institutions of the state, a bunch of blind followers never question their leadership over blatant violations of laws. Derogatory campaigns against the top court and its judges cannot be shrouded with the self-style interpretation of freedom of expression.

Political parties are responsible for educating their followers on the rule of law, the superiority of the Constitution, democratic norms and objective differences of opinion. Ironically, top tiers of party leadership are much handicapped in these aspects. Selective advocacy for the rule of law and constitution, suiting vested interests, has deeply spoiled the national discourse. Why do major political parties weigh the courts’ verdicts on different scales conforming to respective vested interests? Petty personal interests matter more than much talked about principles of justice and the rule of law.

We have seen three times the PM and his party taking a toll on the top judiciary for unfavourable verdicts. Interestingly, PTI had an entirely different stance on those verdicts. Both political parties have exchanged their positions and stances. This shift in party stances is being blindly followed by the respective brigades of supporters, influencers and spokespersons. Those very few who dared to dissent within party ranks have been shown the door. Loyalty to a particular leader is one’s own choice but dancing like a puppet in the hands of a master may not be appreciable for those who have a little bit of a sense of democracy. There is a need to reshape the political culture by fostering respect for constitutional order. Deviation from the Constitution is nothing but a larger disorder.

Courts are not meant to issue favourable verdicts. Supporters of PTI should avoid abusing the top court and start critically questioning the party leaders responsible for flawed intra-party elections. The inefficiency of overrated legal wizards eventually led to the loss of the bat symbol. Likewise, supporters of PMLN and PPP should also focus more on the flawed politics, undemocratic conduct and bad governance of respective parties.

Reshaping of political culture may not be possible until top-tier leadership is not serious about reviving democracy and eliminating the bunch of blind followers.

The writer is a graduate of QAU, PhD scholar & freelance writer. He can be reached at fa7263125@gmail.com