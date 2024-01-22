Section 144 imposed in Lakki Marwat

The district administration has imposed Section 144 in Lakki Marwat to maintain the law and order situation in the district, a private TV channel reported on Monday.

According to the district administration, political parties are not allowed to hold public gatherings at the same place and same time. Furthermore, political parties have been directed to take prior permission for public gatherings or corner meetings in connection with the February 8 election. The notification stated that section 144 was enforced to protect citizens’ lives and properties and prevent untoward incidents.