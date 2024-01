Caretaker Prime Minister of Pakistan Anwarul Haq Kakar has decided to give Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi an important post in the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Sources say that it has been decided to nominate Mohsin Naqvi in PCB instead of Zaka Ashraf.

Sources say that Mohsin Naqvi will be named Patron’s representative in the Board of Governors. It should be noted that Mohsin Naqvi is also the caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab