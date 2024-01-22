Salman Akram Raja’s oath of alligence to PTI founder on Quran

Salman Akram Raja’s oath of allegiance to PTI founder on Quran

Salman Akram Raja, the PTI-backed candidate from National Assembly Constituency NA-128 of Lahore, has taken oath on the Holy Quran.

Salman Akram Raja took the oath of allegiance to the founder chairman PTI on the Holy Quran.

The candidate of PTI said that after being elected, we will be the parliamentary party of PTI in the House, first of all I take oath on the Holy Quran.

He said in the oath that if elected, I will remain loyal to PTI and the founders of PTI, I will remain a member of PTI’s parliamentary party in Parliament.

Salman Akram Raja has said in his oath that he cannot even imagine that I would betray PTI or the founders of PTI.

He said that rumors are being spread that PTI candidates will go to other parties after winning, this is a rumor and completely false.

Salman Akram Raja says that whoever said in the nomination papers that he belongs to PTI, he will remain there even if he wins.

He further said that it is completely wrong for the Election Commission to say that we are independent candidates. I have written in the nomination papers that I am a PTI candidate. Submitted, how can anyone call me free?

Salman Akram Raja has also said that all the candidates should take an oath on the Holy Quran, we will remain loyal to the founder and the party, we will not come under any greed or fear.