CM warns officials against creating hurdles for poll candidates

Interim Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Sunday assured all election hopefuls, irrespective of party affiliations, that they won’t face any hurdle in electioneering unless it’s according to the ECP code of conduct in a bid to ensure free and fair elections.

He was addressing a cabinet meeting, which was attended by commissioners and regional police officers. The CM added that the Punjab government and the ECP would take a stern action against any official found involved in creating hurdles for election hopefuls in Punjab.

He said all candidates are free to conduct election campaigns under the prescribed rules of the ECP. “All candidate are free to get their posters and banners printed.” He assured election hopefuls that the Punjab government would remain neutral in the run up to elections. “We will ensure level-playing field for all parties and independent candidates,” said Naqvi.