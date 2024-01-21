Eight more children die of pneumonia in Punjab

At least eight more children died of pneumonia in Punjab during the last 24 hours due to an increase in cold weather, a private TV channel reported on Sunday quoting the Punjab health department.

A staggering 779 cases of pneumonia in children have been reported on Sunday alone. This brings the total number of cases in Pakistan’s largest province to 7,700. The high number of cases has also led to extreme shortages of medicine in Lahore.

To save children from catching pneumonia, the government has decided to impose a ban on holding a morning assembly in schools till Jan 31. Caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab Mohsin Naqvi announced the extension in winter vacations for the students of class prep and nursery on January 10 after 36 children died because of pneumonia in the first 10 days of January.