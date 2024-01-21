Coalition formed to ensure free media

Representatives of CPNE, AEMEND, various press clubs, unions and associations of journalists and media workers on Saturday established an alliance – Coalition for Free Media – to jointly resist media curbs through pressure tactics and trolling on social media and to ensure freedom of expression.

Almost all groups and factions affiliated with media professionals, including Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ), Council of Pakistan Newspapers Editors (CPNE), All Pakistan Newspapers Employees Confederation (Apnec), press clubs of four provincial capitals and the National Press Club, attended a meeting where the initiative by the Association of Electronic Media Editors & News Directors (AEMEND) to form the ‘Coalition for Free Media’ was endorsed by the participants.

The joint meeting also decided to establish a ‘steering committee’ of the coalition to resist the continuous degradation of the freedom of information in the country. It decided to seek cooperation from human rights activists and lawyers and create deterrence over the safety of journalists and ‘shrinking space’ for free speech in the media.

The meeting was moderated by AEMEND President Azhar Abbas, who after a consensus among the participants including those who had joined through an online link announced that freedom of speech did not mean an unregulated and unethical media practices.

Fraternity decides to jointly resist ‘attack on media from state or non-state actors. The participants noted that character assassination of journalists on social and mainstream media had become a norm in recent years.

PFUJ (Barna) President Afzal Butt said many countries had placed curbs on media but it seemed too obvious and blatant in Pakistan. He was of the opinion that regressive policies were being followed, even by political parties, against media freedom.

Campaign to tarnish image

According to a statement issued by the coalition, successive governments, political parties and some state institutions have adopted the policy to defame independent journalists and tarnish their image through a sustained campaign.

Unfortunately, it added, even some media persons and journalists also joined hands with powerful institutions in this campaign. Some TV channels and newspapers allegedly tried to justify such defamatory campaigns, accusing the media organisations and professional journalists of committing treason and even blasphemy, it noted.

“There is an urgent need to not only condemn this practice, but also to act collectively to put a stop to it,” the statement added.