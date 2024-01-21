Feb 8 polls crucial for Pakistan’s survival: Rana Tanveer

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior vice president and former federal minister Rana Tanveer Hussain has said the party will correct the direction of Pakistan after winning elections.

Criticizing former premier Imran Khan, he said that the PTI had destroyed the country and damaged the reputation of Pakistan at the international level.

“Imran Niazi spread chaos in the country and destroyed the country’s economy. The life of 24 million people had become miserable,” he alleged.

“Whenever former prime minister Nawaz Sharif is elected, he country progresses under his able leadership.

“The elections of February 8 are connected with the survival of Pakistan. Under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif, the defence of the country was made invincible.”