Jennifer Love Hewitt says she experienced hardship ‘no one knew about’

Jennifer Love Hewitt is opening up about a difficult year. The Party of Five star explained that she experienced some personal struggles in 2023 that she opted not to share publicly.

“This year I went thru a lot no one knew about,” Hewitt wrote on Instagram in honor of New Year’s. “And was grateful for that privacy.” While keeping the details private, the Ghost Whisperer alum said she “was forced to have more faith than normal” and “sat deeper in grief and was able to let more go.”

She said she did a lot of praying and manifesting during the year and ultimately learned that “it’s okay to take time for myself mentally, physically and emotionally.” And amidst her grief, Hewitt felt the presence of her mom Patricia Hewitt who died of cancer in 2012.

“Felt my mom around us and saw signs that she was,” the 44-year-old noted. “Said goodbye to things that don’t serve positivity in my life and made room for lots of good things in 2024.”

Despite the pain, Hewitt also celebrated some joyful moments in 2023-especially involving her kids Autumn James, 10, Atticus James, 8, and Aidan James, 2, who she shares with husband Brian Hallisay.

“I had the greatest time being a mommy at home with my kids,” she wrote. “Celebrated 10 years with my guy. Got some tattoos. And truly let whatever I needed to learn teach me. And so here I am. Happy, blessed, grateful and filled with hope. I will be praying our world gets better this year and everyone sees less pain, fear and heartbreak. Love to all and Happy New Year!”

Hewitt-who recently addressed claims that she looks unrecognizable now-accompanied the post with a makeup-free selfie showing her in a dark crewneck as she rang in 2024.