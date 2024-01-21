Shoaib Malik’s marriage to Sana Javed, what did Sania Mirza say?

Sania Mirza’s position on Shoaib Malik’s separation and Shoaib’s marriage with Sana Javed has come out.

Former tennis star Sania Mirza’s father Imran Mirza has released a message on social media according to which Sania Mirza has always kept her personal life away from the public eye.

It has been said in the statement that Sania Mirza wants to tell that it has been a few months since the divorce between Shoaib and her.

According to Imran Mirza, Sania Mirza has also expressed good wishes for Shoaib Malik’s new journey.

Sania Mirza’s father in a message issued by him says that in these sensitive moments of life, it is most requested to avoid rumors and in the current situation, it is important to take care of Sania’s privacy.

It should be noted that Imran Mirza has released a message on social media on behalf of The Mirza Family and Team Sania.

It should be remembered that the marriage of Shoaib Malik and actress Sana Javed was confirmed yesterday