PML-N has plan to reduce inflation: Maryam

A consultative meeting related to electoral activities was held \at the National Assembly constituency NA-119 on Saturday under the chairmanship of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz to review preparations for upcoming polls.

Maryam appreciated the spirit and hard work of party leaders, office-bearers and workers. She said, “It is time to give solution to problems which people are facing.” People would vote for the PML-N as they knew that it was the only party which would fulfill all promises made with them. She said the PML-N would provide relief to people by reducing inflation after winning elections.

She said that practical programme had been prepared to end unemployment and poverty in the country. Maryam said that people should vote the PML-N on February 8 so that programme aimed at ending inflation could be implemented vigorously under the leadership of party Quaid Nawaz Sharif. Party leaders including Pervaiz Rasheed, Ali Pervaiz Malik, Shaista Pervaiz, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Hina Pervaiz Butt and others were also present.

Separately, Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) candidate from NA-128 constituency Aoun Chaudhry met PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday and discussed current political affairs of the country. Both agreed to actively run election campaign for NA-128 constituency. Aoun Chaudhry is contesting election on electoral symbol ‘Eagle’ and is a joint candidate of the IPP and the PML-N for the constituency. Meanwhile, the PML-N on Saturday expelled its long-time leader Sardar Mehtab Abbasi for continuously ‘violating party discipline’.

According to details, the PML-N also terminated the basic party membership of Abbasi – who also served as former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) governor.

In a statement, PML-N Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal said that Mehtab Abbasi for continuous “violation of party discipline”. “The action was taken on instructions of party president Shehbaz Sharif,” he added.

The development came a day after Former Sardar Mehtab Abbasi announced his support for PTI member, who is contesting as ‘independent candidate’ from Abbottabad’s NA-17 constituency. Abbasi announced his support to PTI-backed ‘independent candidate’ Ali Khan Jadoon for NA-17 constituency in Abbottabad. Meanwhile, the former KP governor would contest election as independent candidate as NA-16 constituency.

Last year in Dec, Sardar Mehtab Abbasi parted ways with PML-N while expressing concerns about the provincial leadership, saying that the leadership only thinks of itself and its structure in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is over.

Furthermore, he said he had differences with Nawaz Sharif on principles but nothing with Maryam Nawaz. “There should be democracy in political parties, hypocritical thinking and attitude have become important in PML-N,” he claimed.

Abbasi further said that Nawaz Sharif has a weak team and solving the economic crisis is difficult. “Today the PML-N is only limited to Punjab,” he added.