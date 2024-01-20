Accountability judge hearing Imran’s cases seeks leave until retirement

In a significant development, Judge Muhammad Bashir of the Accountability Court, responsible for presiding over high-profile cases involving political figures, has sought medical leave until his retirement due to reported ill health.

It was reported on Saturday that Judge Bashir has formally requested medical leave from January 24 to March 14, 2024, citing his physical condition as the reason for being unable to fulfill his judicial duties.

The judge, who is set to retire on March 14, 2024, submitted the leave application to the Islamabad High Court and the Ministry of Law and Justice, according to sources.

The news of Judge Bashir’s health concerns comes at a crucial juncture, as he was overseeing several prominent cases, including a 190 million pound corruption case against the founder and chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan.

Other cases under his jurisdiction included the Toshakhana case involving Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi, as well as cases against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, former president Asif Ali Zardari, former prime minister Yousuf Raza Gilani, and former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi. Sources indicate that Judge Bashir expressed his inability to carry out his duties due to his physical condition, prompting the leave request. The letter has been received by the Islamabad High Court and the Ministry of Law and Justice.

It is noteworthy that Judge Muhammad Bashir, appointed to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in 2012 during the tenure of then prime minister Yousuf Raza Gilani, has served for an unusually extended period. Although NAB judges are typically appointed for three years, Judge Bashir has been serving in the NAB Court for eleven years. His tenure has seen appointments by former prime ministers Nawaz Sharif in 2018 and Imran Khan in 2021.

Judge Bashir’s courtroom has witnessed the appearances of four prime ministers – Raja Pervez Ashraf, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Nawaz Sharif, and Imran Khan – marking a unique and historically significant aspect of his judicial career. The current situation raises questions about the continuity and handling of the pending cases in the absence of Judge Bashir during his medical leave.