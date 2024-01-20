240 Million Ignorants

The fact remains that Pakistan, a country spanning 796,095 square kilometres, currently houses a staggering population of 240 million people. Their daily lives seem unaffected by global events. While Ukraine braces for an impending war on the eve of its second anniversary, the Middle East is grappling with the brutal ethnic cleansing of Palestinian civilians.

As the world’s fifth nuclear power, Pakistan’s media engages from dawn to dusk in covering the ongoing national elections. It disseminates statements from both pro-government and opposition leaders. For the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), the challenge of positioning itself for the upcoming general elections has become a pressing national issue.

Amidst challenges like illegitimacy, inflation, and uncertainty, the world’s fifth-largest population has become numb to fears and apprehensions about its future.

Did Bushra Bibi and Imran Khan observe the waiting period before marriage? What are the roots of the internal conflicts within the Sharif family? What secret deal transpired during the clandestine meeting between Bilawal Bhutto and Asif Zardari in Dubai? Despite the issuance of a stern verdict by the superior court, why did all major media houses censor the real estate tycoon’s name from the news? What impact will Osman Dar’s mother have on Khawaja Asif in Sialkot? These are the questions looming over the national landscape of Pakistan, with YouTubers, program anchors, and columnists offering remedies for the nation’s woes and rallying hundreds of thousands of dollars. Unfortunately, this nation is so unaware and indifferent to its surroundings that it is completely oblivious to the fact that “teri barbaadion ke mashwry hain aasmanwn mein” (the counsel for your ruin is in the heavens).

There appears to be a noticeable absence of recollection or mention of the children who tragically lost their lives in the senseless violence in the Pishin district.

A few days ago, in the wake of airspace violations by a neighbouring country, Iran, along with drone and missile attacks, diplomatic relations between Pakistan and Iran were suspended for nearly 72 hours. Following the resumption of ties, smiles and pleasant exchanges have once again emerged. However, amid these diplomatic developments, there appears to be a noticeable absence of recollection or mention of the children who tragically lost their lives in the senseless violence in the Pishin district.

Consider the current predicament faced by Iran, seemingly encircled by American and European adversaries and subject to sanctions. While actively involved in the Hamas-Israel conflict, Iran has individually initiated attacks on three key Muslim nations in its region-Syria, Iraq, and Pakistan. The motivation behind targeting Iraq might be rooted in historical issues stemming from previous assaults on the country. While there could be some justification for Iran’s actions in Syria, the question arises: why target Pakistan?

It must be acknowledged that Pakistan’s geographical borders are now confronting imminent threats. The perpetual “hot-cold” dynamic with India persists on the eastern front. Meanwhile, relations with Afghanistan have been in disarray for over two years, marked by a myriad of long-standing and diverse issues. Despite a once-amicable alliance, Iran’s recent stance has further contributed to the erosion of Pakistan’s credibility in the region.

Indeed, many argue that China’s significance should not be overlooked. While it’s true that China is a crucial ally for Pakistan in the region, it faces challenges from global powers. Despite substantial economic and trade agreements dating back to the 1990s, China now positions itself within a global context. The dynamics of Pakistan’s relationship and proximity with China have evolved since the initiation of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). Unlike the earlier phase when China relied on strong alliances, such as with Pakistan, to establish connections with the outside world, the current state of Pakistan-China relations is not as intense. China is exploring alternative avenues to address political malpractices in Pakistan. Chinese trade entities are now advancing with the imperative of a complete market economy, no longer limited to the role of mere buyers in Pakistan.

Pakistan’s economic needs necessitate borrowing billions of dollars annually, leading to the yearly engagement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF). The dynamics could shift if Pakistan aligns itself with China, Russia, and India in regional politics, potentially altering the response from the IMF. On the other hand, aligning with the United States might prompt a demand for immediate loan repayment from China, a scenario that has unfolded in the past.

The significance of Pakistan in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Qatar is no longer as pronounced as it once was. Since affairs have fallen under the control of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Pakistan’s priorities have shifted. The substantial financial relief extended, particularly in response to the personal request of the Army Chief, stands as a significant gesture of generosity from them.

The question arises: where does Pakistan now stand in the region’s politics? While the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has approved another instalment of $70 billion, the government’s cries tasked with formulating the new fiscal year’s budget will likely echo to the heavens. If Ishaq Dar’s magic were at play, Pakistan might have avoided the extreme humiliation faced in last year’s budget. Once, Ishaq Dar’s claims of influencing the dollar’s value used to materialize, but the dynamics in the world outside Pakistan have since changed.

After enduring 20 years of hardship, the United States has withdrawn from Afghanistan, relieving Pakistan of a significant burden in the current global and regional landscape. The world appears to be dividing once again into two blocs, with Russia, China, and India forming a new alliance in the region. It is not inconceivable for Iran to become part of this union, and Afghanistan may join this geopolitical game at the opportune moment.

On the other hand, for the United States and its allies, Pakistan has become irrelevant and detached in this region. Even if there is an opportunity for Pakistan to ally with China and Russia, the unfortunate reality is that decision-makers in our country have developed a habit of aligning with the American camp. This hesitancy and reluctance persist when it comes to considering any alliance against the United States anywhere.

In the current scenario, Pakistan seems to be absent from any significant role in international political, diplomatic, or economic games. The emerging regional alliances display no interest in incorporating Pakistan. If Pakistan desires inclusion, it must prove its value to such alliances or forcibly join the fray. This prospect hinges on the results of the general elections leading to a stable government in Islamabad. So, the question remains: Is Pakistan on the path to establishing a stable and sustainable government after February 8? It’s a question worth millions of dollars.

The writer is a veteran journalist based in Islamabad. He writes on social, political, economic, defence and strategic developments across the South Asian region. He can be reached through on zm.journalist@gmail.com