Right Of Defence

After the invasion of Pakistan by Iran, Pakistan responded not only by launching Operation “Marg Bar Samachar” against terrorists in Iran but also conveyed a strong message that it won’t tolerate any violation of its airspace.

The distinction lies in Pakistan targeting terrorist hideouts, eliminating individuals involved in terrorism within its borders, which Iran acknowledges weren’t Iranian nationals. This underscores Pakistan’s commitment to combating terrorism without resorting to provocations.

Iran’s direct attack not only resulted in casualties but also sought to portray false narratives globally. Despite challenges, Pakistan maintains autonomy and security along its borders. The incident led to innocent casualties, emphasizing the need for responsible actions between neighbouring nations. Iran’s attempt to exploit the situation was evident through a fabricated release by a group called “Jaish al-Adl,” later discredited.

Pakistan always prefers the principle of co-existence with its neighbours but is not oblivious to its national security requirements.

It underscores the importance of accurate information in volatile situations. The responsibility for such incidents lies with Iran’s government, the IRGC, and the Iranian intelligence, as their actions violate international laws and endanger regional peace. Iran’s attempt to escalate tensions with Pakistan disregards the latter’s nuclear capabilities. The incident revealed Iran’s security lapses, with misinformation attempts failing to deceive the world.

Notably, Iranian security agencies face challenges, affecting their diplomatic relations. Political elements exploited social media for their agenda, contributing to negative perceptions of Pakistan. Despite valuing regional cooperation, Pakistan prioritizes national security and demonstrated a robust response, signalling potential consequences for future provocations.

On the other hand, if we look at Iran’s unprovoked violation of Pakistan’s airspace, it is a heinous attack on Pakistan’s sovereignty and integrity. As a result of this violation, two innocent children were martyred and three girls were injured. This is a denial of Iran’s claim that this attack was carried out against a terrorist organization, because after this attack, Iran started to propagate that this attack was carried out against terrorists, when in fact, Iran has targeted innocent people. By attacking Pakistan directly, Iran has tried to show that it can threaten anyone in the region, but it has forgotten that the attack is not on militants in Iraq, Syria or Lebanon, but on Pakistan. Pakistan is a nuclear power, so don’t forget to think of Pakistan as Iraq, or Syria.

A fake press release was also issued from an organization called Jaish-ul-Adl to justify this incident. Seeing Pakistan’s reaction, Iran realized its wrong and foolish action.

Jaish-ul-Adl is being run by the IRGC itself. Now they want to get rid of this problem, that’s why a false statement was issued from Jaish-ul-Adl again that these rockets went across the border by mistake and the target was Jaish al-Adl camp inside Sistan, Iran. It is very ridiculous that a terrorist organization itself is giving explanations for rockets fired by the IRGC, accidentally crossing the border.

This clearly shows that the accounts attributed to Jaish-ul-Adl are being operated by IRGC and Iranian intelligence itself. There is great anger in Pakistan over this action by Iran. The fact is that BLA and BLF have camps inside Iran – Kaloboshan Yadav had also been operating from Iran. It would be a mistake for Iran to think that Pakistan will ignore this incident. Even before these incidents, infiltration and terrorist activities took place from the territory of Iran.

In January 2023, in Panjgur District, four security personnel were martyred in terrorist activities from inside the Iranian border, while in April 2023, terrorists from Iranian territory attacked Pakistani forces in Kech. It is worth mentioning here that Iran’s security agencies are not on the same page due to which the Iranian government is facing serious challenges at the diplomatic level.

Kulbhushan Yadav has also been operating from Iran and an Iranian passport was recovered from him Pakistan did not blame Iran on the issue of Kulbhushan even considering it as a brotherly Islamic country.

On the other hand, during this operation, certain political elements also used social media for their political purposes and made a sinister attempt to defame the Pakistan Army. Indian accounts also took part in this social media campaign and supported certain political groups of Pakistan in defaming the country. It is clear that Pakistan always prefers the principle of co-existence with its neighbours but is not oblivious to its national security requirements and reserves the right to retaliate against this aggression of Iran. For this right, Pakistan has targeted the hideouts of terrorists in Iran and said that if this happens next time, the response may be more serious.

The writer is an old Aitchisonian who believes in freedom of expression, a freelance columnist, entrepreneur and social activist.