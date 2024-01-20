Unfortunate Muzzling Of Popular Will

Since April 2022, there is only one way to describe Pakistan: hostile. Tensions and fears have taken root in everyday life for Pakistanis. They emanate from putting food on the table, the dreaded breaking of doors by police, total uncertainty about the future and the complete breakdown of governance. The psyche of the nation is suffering under this siege mentality that is constantly being stoked by unfortunate events every day. People are depressed. There is no respite as Pakistan’s economy spirals downwards leading to disastrous results. Unfortunately, the rulers don’t seem to give a damn. They are entirely consumed by their mindless obsession to eliminate PTI from politics.

This consummate obsessive behaviour of laying political landmines may achieve short-term objectives. Is there anyone amongst the rulers with a thinking mind who can assess the collateral damage being caused to the nation? We are bankrupt morally, the distrust of institutions is at the highest levels, and our safety and security are under threat externally and internally. Yet we are racing away to install a bunch of rogues in the next elections that people hate. If the elections are held on Feb 8th and Sharifs are rammed down our throats, what will their legitimacy be in the eyes of the Pakistani electorate or on the international scene? It will lead to further chaos and prolong political instability.

While this jaundiced approach is in full swing, we have landed ourselves into another serious mess with Iran. The entire Middle East region and neighbouring areas are on the brink of a conflagration that could get out of control very quickly. The ripples of Hamas Israeli conflict can be seen and felt all over. Sovereign states of Israel, USA and England are fighting an enemy that is stateless. Palestinians in Gaza; Houthis in Yemen, militias in Lebanon, Syria and Iraq, all siding with Hamas. The Western media is blaming Iran for stoking this resistance. A reinforced Iran with the backing of China and Russia is not taking it lying down. They have launched missile attacks on groups nourished by Mossad and other intelligence agencies to protect their interest and assets.

Now it has spilt over to Pakistan’s Baluchistan province. Iranians claim it has hit terrorists operating against it. It can lead to a nasty conflict that we can ill afford, given our anaemic economy and internal turmoil. Are we going to be engulfed into a larger conflict having the West on one side and Iranians on the other? It will be a tragedy. We are facing hostility with all three neighbours. There is India on the East and Iran on the West, with frigid relations with the Taliban. Diplomatic channels are frozen with all of them for a variety of reasons. The conflict with Iran is being heavily censored in the media. We cannot afford to conduct anybody’s proxy war as we are on the brink of bankruptcy.

Suddenly “security concerns” have become the buzzword. Will it lead to a postponement of elections? It appears the power brokers are stuck between the devil and the deep sea. They have put all their eggs in Nawaz Sharif’s basket. The London Plan hatched in 3rd Quarter of 2021 is entering its final phase. Everyone has soiled hands and sullied their reputations by participating in this Machiavellian conspiracy.

Taking away the bat as an electoral symbol effectively bans PTI from participating in the elections as a party. CJ Supreme Court stands tall on the victory stand. Arguably it is the most reviled judgment ever delivered by the highest court. There is global condemnation for this act.

To put things in perspective, the strike was a follow-up after CJ announced that Deputy Commissioners would be the ROs effectively weaponizing the rigging process.

An influential magazine like the Times has exposed these workings.

All official and unofficial surveys expose the absolute failure in gaining any traction amongst the voters for PML(N). Hafizabad’s “Jalsi” by Nawaz exemplifies the level of hatred amongst the masses. Clips of attendees of this gathering vowing to vote for PTI is a slap across their faces. No wonder Nawaz chickened out of attending Khanewal’s event.

The efforts of all the kings’ men to put Humpty Dumpty together again have failed. Relentless support of PTI candidates can turn into reality, despite all the roadblocks, if voters take these five steps. 1. Confirm your vote. 2. Volunteer for election duty and popularize the symbol of your candidates. 3. Show up in unbelievable numbers on election day to cast your vote. 4. Do not leave the polling station without obtaining the official results. 5. “Ghabrana Nahin”. There is nothing stronger than the united force of the voters to break the shackles of “Ghulami.”

The writer is the director of CERF, a non-profit, charitable organisation in Canada.The weiter can be followed on twitter at following id: @HafeezKhanPU