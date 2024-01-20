Repatriation of Afghan refugees living illegally continues

A notable number of Afghan nationals, currently residing unlawfully in Pakistan, are willingly participating in the repatriation process. As of January 19, 2024, the total count of these individuals has reached 471,553, indicating a consistent flow of returns. On this particular date alone, 554 Afghan citizens bid farewell to Pakistan, comprising 153 men, 114 women, and 287 children. The repatriation initiative involved 38 vehicles, facilitating the return of 56 families to Afghanistan. This ongoing trend underscores a significant movement of Afghan nationals choosing to return to their homeland voluntarily. While the reasons for leaving Pakistan may vary, their active involvement in the repatriation process signals a substantial shift in their residency status.