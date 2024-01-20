‘Nayab’ promoted nationwide

The ‘Nayab’ film cast and crew hit Lahore on Friday with the promotions of their highly anticipated movie starring Yumna Zaidi, Usama Khan and M Fawad Khan for the first time in a film.

The first Pakistani movie based on women’s cricket ‘Nayab’ is set to be released nationwide on 26th January 2024, With the stellar cast and renowned director Umair Nasir Ali, the ‘Nayab’ team met with the media today in a Press Conference in the Avari Hotel, Lahore.

The Press Conference for the film invited the Lahore’s key news and media organizations to have a dialogue with the cast & crew regarding ‘Nayab’. The upcoming movie ‘Nayab’ promotions also include university visits, talk show appearances, and mall visits across Punjab, namely in Lahore, Islamabad, Gujranwala, and Faisalabad to further hype up the public’s excitement.

The plot of ‘Nayab’ revolves around the lives of Nayab and Akber, a brother-sister duo faced with societal restraints while pursuing their dreams. Their strong relationship becomes the driving force in this touching coming-of-age story set in the heart of Karachi. The film promises a larger-than-life story that is sure to resonate with every Pakistani alongwith a peak towards patriotism. ‘Nayab’ features veteran actor Jawed Sheikh, with Yumna Zaidi as the titular Nayab, and Usama Khan and M. Fawad Khan in lead roles. The film also stars Adnan Siddiqui, while the cast also includes notable names such as Ehteshamuddin, Noreen Gulwani, Faryal Mehmood, Mahdi Qasmi, and Hani Taha.

“Nayab is a project very close to my heart and we have poured our best efforts into making this film. I’m looking forward to bringing it before the world and hope my fans and all of you love it as much as I do”, stated the ‘Nayab’ star Yumna Zaidi while speaking about the upcoming film at the Press Conference in Lahore.

“I believe that the key to the audiences’ hearts lies in making them believe that what unfolds on the screen is a reflection of their own lives. So, our characters come to life in a way that audiences will not only feel they know them intimately but also fall in love with their authenticity”, commented Umair Nasir Ali, the director of ‘Nayab’.

“This film is very close to my heart as we have tirelessly worked to bring a cinematic masterpiece to you, which we hope will bring about the revival of Pakistani cinema and push the industry towards new heights”, said Agnes Kenney, the CEO of Kenneyz Group while speaking on the occasion.

Kenneyz Films, owned by David Kenney, the Chairman of Kenneyz Group and Agnes Kenney, the CEO of Kenneyz Group, is engaged in spectacular content creation, from tele-vision-commercials, music-videos, short-films, dramas, to full length feature-films. Num Films has been in the industry for 12 years now and has produced numerous top of the line tele-vision commercials, many of which have won Effie Award and has proudly produced and directed the new official video of National Anthem of Pakistan. Together Kenneyz Films and Num Films aim to bring to the heart touching story of ‘Nayab’ to life with a skillfully crafted cinematic experience.