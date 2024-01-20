Nick shares family video in first post since Bobbie Jean’s death

Nick Carter returned to Instagram a week after his sister Bobbie Jean Carter’s shocking death to share a sweet family moment.

On Dec. 30, the Backstreet Boys singer, 43, shared a video of his and wife Lauren Kitt Carter’s eldest son Odin, 7, golfing. After the child swings and hits a ball, Nick tells him, “Great shot!”

Nick, who also shares daughters Saoirse, 4, and Pearl, 2, with Lauren, captioned the post, “Cherishing these moments.” Bobbie Jean found unresponsive in a bathroom in her home in Tampa, Fla. on Dec. 23 and rushed to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said last week. While an official cause of death has yet to be shared publicly, Bobbie Jean’s passing was confirmed by her mom Jane Carter.

“I am in shock from learning of the sudden death of my daughter, Bobbie Jean,” she told TMZ, “and I will need time to process the terrible reality of this happening for the third time.” Jane’s statement references the deaths of her kids Aaron Carter, who passed away in Nov. 2022, and Leslie Carter, who died in 2012.

In addition to the tragic losses of three of Nick’s siblings, he and his family also suffered the loss of his dad Bob Carter at age 64 in 2017. One day following Bobbie Jean’s death, sister Angel Carter-Aaron’s twin-penned a moving tribute to her late sibling. “You had a great sense of humour and a lively spirit,” Angel wrote in a Dec. 24 Instagram message. “Growing up, I was your baby, and you were my best friend.”