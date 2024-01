Violation of party discipline: Sardar Mehtab Abbasi expelled from PML-N

Lahore: (Web Desk) Pakistan Muslim League-N President Shehbaz Sharif expelled Sardar Mehtab Ahmad Abbasi from the party.

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif also canceled the party membership of Sardar Mehtab Abbasi, Sardar Mehtab Abbasi was expelled from the party for violating party discipline.

General Secretary of the party Ahsan Iqbal issued a notification to expel Sardar Mehtab Abbasi from the party with his signature.