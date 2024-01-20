PIA’s Aerial Operation Amid Ongoing Fog in Upper Regions

Today in Islamabad, severe fog prompts schedule changes for flights.

Visibility remains below 150 meters even at noon in Islamabad, posing safety concerns for Airbus A320 flights.

Flights diverted from Islamabad include PK 182 from Sharjah, PK 162 from Abu Dhabi, and PK 168 from Al-Qassim, now rerouted towards Lahore.

PK 451/452 to Skardu, PK 211/212 and 233 to Dubai, and PK 308 to Karachi are canceled. Additionally, flights PK 236 to Lahore from Dubai and PK 726 from Riyadh to Lahore are diverted to Karachi.

PIA authorities take measures to minimize inconvenience for affected passengers, providing immediate information, alternative connections, and arranging hotel accommodations due to unfavorable weather conditions.

Passengers are urged to stay in contact with PIA Call Center for timely information about their flights.

PIA administration assures its guests of utmost attention, with airport staff dedicated to delivering all possible services.

Fog is a seasonal challenge, and PIA advises travelers against insisting on operating flights in foggy conditions.

While flight delays or cancellations are inconvenient, safety takes precedence over everything, emphasizing the importance of aerial safety.

Spokesperson for PIA, Abdullah Khan, emphasizes the airline’s commitment to passenger well-being amid challenging weather conditions.”