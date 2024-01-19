Bilawal throws down the gauntlet to ‘Lahore politicians’

In an apparent reference to the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leadership, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Friday dismissed any apprehensions of intimidation from “politicians from Lahore,” asserting that a vigorous contest awaits in the upcoming elections, scheduled to be held on February 8.

“The tiger finally emerged yesterday. I hope he does not retreat after seeing the number of people present here. I have a message for the ‘politicians from Lahore’ that we are not afraid and will take the challenge [to contest polls] head-on,” he said while addressing a rally in Rahim Yar Khan, a day after Nawaz Sharif’s maiden election speech in Hafizabad.

Expressing confidence in his preparations for the polls, Bilawal stated, “God willing, the victory will be yours, mine, and the PPP’s.” He acknowledged the public’s distress due to unemployment and inflation, emphasising that only the PPP is earnestly contesting the elections based on its manifesto.

He promised to implement his 10-point welfare agenda to combat inflation and poverty immediately after assuming government responsibilities if elected on February 8.

Critiquing former prime minister Imran Khan’s pledge to build five million houses, Bilawal highlighted the PPP’s initiative in Sindh to provide housing rights to the people. “We have initiated the process of building homes in Sindh and providing property rights to the people. We do not make empty promises; we take tangible action,” he asserted.

Turning attention to fiscal discipline, the former foreign minister pledged to redirect funds from the seven federal ministries, costing an annual expenditure of Rs300 billion, towards the welfare of the people. He declared, “We will shut down these ministries and spend these Rs300 billion on the people.”

The PPP chairman vowed to empower women economically by providing interest-free loans, enabling them to initiate businesses. He concluded by emphasizing the need to align government expenditures with the priorities of the people, stating, “Our mission is not just to govern; it’s to serve the people. We will ensure that every rupee spent is in the best interest of the citizens we represent.”

Bilawal stated that every year, Rs1,500 billion is allocated for subsidies to the elites. “If our government comes into power, we will stop the subsidy to the elites and utilise the funds for public welfare,” he asserted.

