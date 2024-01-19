Bilawal’s Odds

The sight of a well-developed manifesto–no matter how too-good-to-be-true) is always a pleasant surprise. But Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari might manage to do much, much more.

With elections inching closer by the minute, the PPP is speeding up its efforts to fill the political vacuum left vacant by a disinterested Sharif regime. As an energetic, young politician who has repeatedly lent a voice to a general sense of despair braved by the silenced masses, Mr Bhutto-Zardari is fast proving himself to be an ideal choice.

Sensing the need for a ferocious and idealistic voice, ideally with a finger on the pulse of the youth, the PPP has entered the ring with the dynamic charisma of the sibling duo. By going all guns blazing on the Sharif family and ridiculing their penchant for vengeance, the prodigal son has decided to take a line different from the shrewd statesmanship of Senior Zardari.

In the absence of PTI’s roaring narrative, millions of young voters present him with an excellent opportunity to get a headstart. We, at Daily Times, have repeatedly argued how judicial reliefs and mysterious timings of political events would still not be enough for Nawaz Sharif to regain the lost ground.

There’s enough evidence in empty jalsagahs, brief and neither-here-nor-there public appearances and an understandable hesitation in presenting the party’s manifesto to understand the crucial need for PML(N) to read the writing on the wall.

The time for biradary politics and GT Road nostalgia has long passed and today, whosoever dares to stand among the masses and fight for their approval has the brightest chance of success. February 8 is still weeks away but from the looks of it, Bilawal is on a mission to revive the glory of his grandfather. Winning pockets of support in South Punjab and daring to contest in the central seat of power in NA-127; let the showdown begin! *