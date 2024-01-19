PPP, PML-N engaged in friendly wrestling, quips JI

Jamaat-e-Islami Emir Sirajul Haq has said that the PML-N and PPP are engaging in friendly wrestling, deceiving the people once again.

Addressing party workers at Mansoorah on Friday, he stated that both former ruling parties are two sides of the same coin, with no differences in their policies.

Haq emphasized that the upcoming elections will determine the future of 250 million Pakistanis. He urged voters not to choose the tested parties but rather to vote for the JI on February 8. He advised party workers to intensify their efforts and spread the message of the JI across the country.

Highlighting the artificial rift between the PPP and the PML-N, Haq argued that the masses are well-informed in the age of social media. He claimed that both former ruling parties have nothing substantial to present in terms of past performance, relying on false promises to capture public attention. However, he expressed confidence that this time, the people will not accept them, as Pakistanis have grown weary of dynastic rule. Accusing the former ruling parties of maintaining the status quo, Haq asserted that they denied the people their basic rights. He argued that if the nation’s first 35 years were marred by army dictators, the remaining period was squandered by so-called democratic parties. Haq urged the people to use the power of their vote to break free from the status quo parties, appealing to the masses to vote for the JI on February 8. He criticized the former rulers for their failure to deliver, pointing out their practice of distributing tickets among relatives while sidelining party workers.