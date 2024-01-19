Zaka Ashraf steps down as PCB Management Committee chairman

Expressing disappointment over the working conditions, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Management Committee chairman Zaka Ashraf has stepped down from his post after serving for at least seven months.

Zaka Ashraf submitted his resignation as Chairman Management Committee and Member Board of Governor (BoG). In a statement, Ashraf said he was working for the betterment of Pakistan cricket.

However, expressing disappointment over the working conditions, he said it was unable to work amid such circumstances. “It’s not prime minister’s prerogative to nominate new chairman,” he added. Ashraf-led PCB Management Committee was formed in July 2023 for a four-month period, by caretaker Prime Minister (PM) Anwaarul Haq Kakar, using his prerogative as patron of the PCB. Later, the caretaker federal cabinet granted a three-month extension to the Pakistan Cricket Board Management Committee Chairman Zaka Ashraf. According to the notification issued by the Inter-Provincial Coordination Ministry after the approval from the cabinet, the powers of the PCB Management Committee have been restricted.

The notification states that the PCB Management Committee cannot make any high-level appointments, the Management Committee will conduct the election of the Board of Governors and the Chairman. The PCB Management Committee would deal with day-to-day affairs and cannot make policy decisions. The notification also stated that the PCB Management Committee would not get an extension beyond three months.