Defiant Elahi reaffirms support for Imran

In a defiant stance during his appearance in an anti-corruption court on Friday, the incarcerated Central President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Chaudhry Pervez Elahi, declared his unwavering support for ousted prime minister Imran Khan.

Elahi, a key figure within PTI, expressed solidarity, taking a veiled swipe at political rivals Nawaz Sharif and Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari. “I am standing with Imran Khan. For fear of Imran Khan and PTI, both ladlas (darlings) have lost sleep,” Elahi remarked, addressing the alleged unease of Sharif and Bilawal. Speaking informally to journalists, Elahi emphasised his loyalty, stating, “I have never left anyone in difficult times; I stand with Imran Khan.” The former chief Mminister of Punjab raised concerns about the democratic process, questioning the denial of PTI, the largest political party in the country, to contest elections. Elahi confidently predicted success for PTI nominees on February 8, expressing determination.