LHC issues strict orders against late-night cafes

In a decisive move to combat the escalating issue of smog in Lahore, the Lahore High Court on Friday issued a directive imposing fines on cafes that fail to close on time.

The order came during a recent hearing on petitions aimed at addressing the smog crisis in the city. During the proceedings, the Member Judicial Commission informed the court that a staggering 95% of cafes were operating beyond the stipulated time in Johar Town. The Assistant Commissioner of Model Town reported delays in cafe closures, attributing them to election duty responsibilities.

Responding to the gravity of the situation, the Lahore High Court directed the imposition of fines on establishments violating the designated closing time.

For the first offense, a fine of Rs2 lacs will be levied, followed by a more substantial Rs 5 lakh fine for the second violation. In an even stricter measure, the court decreed that for the third violation, the cafe in question should be sealed. It is noteworthy that the Lahore High Court, recognizing the pivotal role of cafes in contributing to the smog problem, had previously issued a directive mandating the closure of cafes by 10 pm as a preventive measure. The move is part of a broader effort by the judiciary to address environmental concerns and protect public health.