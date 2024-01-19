Australia thump Windies by 10 wickets

Australia opener Usman Khawaja has been cleared of any facial injury after copping a frightful blow during a 10-wicket win over West Indies in the first Test.

Khawaja ducked into a Shamar Joseph short ball and was struck on the helmet. The veteran was spitting blood and feeling his jaw when leaving Adelaide Oval with medical staff.

Khawaja was taken to hospital for scans which showed no fracture in his jaw. The opener passed an initial concussion test and will be examined again in 24 hours for any delayed symptoms.

“He seems OK, just a little bit of a sore jaw so we will monitor it,” Australia’s captain Pat Cummins said. If concussed, Khawaja would be ruled out of the second Test starting next Thursday in Brisbane, with Matthew Renshaw his replacement. The left-hander retired with scores tied, leaving Marnus Labuschagne to hit the winning run 11 minutes before lunch on Friday’s third day of play.

Chasing just 26 for victory, Steve Smith was not out on 11 as the home side secured a 1-0 lead in the two-Test series to ensure they retain the Frank Worrell trophy.

Earlier, Australia paceman Josh Hazlewood completed a five-wicket haul as the tourists were bowled out for 120.

West Indies made 188 in their first innings and Australia, with man-of-the-match Travis Head scoring 119, replied with 283.

Hazlewood followed his 4-41 in the first dig, which included his 250th Test wicket, by claiming 5-35 in the second – the 11th time he has taken five or more wickets in a Test innings.

“He’s flying at the moment,” Cummins said of his pace partner. “He had some injuries at the wrong times over the last couple of years and missed a couple of key series.

“But he’s back to the Joshy that we all remember and know.

“He just shows his worth to the team with the new ball, he can strike early … all conditions, he finds a way.” West Indies resumed at 6-73 and lasted a tick over an hour. Kirk McKenzie top-scored with 26 – he also was their highest scorer in the first innings, making 50 – but their standout was Joseph on Test debut.

The 24-year-old made 36 in the first innings batting at No.11 and then claimed five wickets.

The feats of Joseph, the 10th West Indian to take five or more wickets in an innings on Test debut, impressed Cummins.

“I told him he’s not a No.11, he’s a much better batter than that,” Cummins said.

“Just complete freedom, you first of all saw when he was batting; you don’t overthink it, you just see the ball there and you swing hard.

“And then he looked like a class bowler, a couple of big wickets. “It was great to see as a cricket fan and a Test cricket fan.

“It’s always good to see young players come through and look like they belong straight away.

“And you can see that he’s absolutely loving it – and why not?”