Operation Marg Bar Sarmachar: Pakistan strikes back; hits terrorist hideouts in Iran

Pakistan carried out early morning air strikes on terrorist hideouts in Iran’s Siestan-o-Balochistan province on Thursday in what appears to be a response to Tehran’s violation of its airspace two days ago.

The Foreign Office (FO) confirmed the unprecedented action in a statement released shortly after. “This morning Pakistan undertook a series of highly coordinated and specifically targeted precision military strikes against terrorist hideouts in Siestan-o-Baluchistan province of Iran. A number of terrorists were killed during the Intelligence-based operation – codenamed ‘Marg Bar Sarmachar’,” the FO statement read. A day earlier, Pakistan recalled its ambassador from Iran and expelled Tehran’s envoy in a swift move to the Iranian missile strikes as extensive consultations were underway to decide the next step.

It was the first time that Pakistan had to recall its envoy from Iran, although the two countries have had troubled relations in the past. This highlights the level of tensions between the two neighbours.

The rapid deterioration in ties was triggered by Iran’s missile and drone strikes inside Pakistan on Tuesday. Iran claimed the strikes were aimed at two ‘terrorist bases’ of Jaish-al Adl, a terrorist group operating from Iran’s Sistan-Baluchistan province.

Pakistan strongly condemned what it called the “unprovoked violation of its airspace” by Iran and warned of serious consequences. Islamabad contested the Iranian claims and said the strikes killed two innocent children and injured three girls.

On Thursday, the FO stated that, “Over the last several years, in our engagements with Iran, Pakistan has consistently shared its serious concerns about the safe havens and sanctuaries enjoyed by Pakistani-origin terrorists calling themselves Sarmachars on the ungoverned spaces inside Iran. Pakistan also shared multiple dossiers with concrete evidence of the presence and activities of these terrorists.

“However, because of a lack of action on our serious concerns, these so-called Sarmachars continued to spill the blood of innocent Pakistanis with impunity. This morning’s action was taken in light of credible intelligence of impending large scale terrorist activities by these so called Sarmachars.”

Pakistan maintained that the action was “a manifestation of Pakistan’s unflinching resolve to protect and defend its national security against all threats”.

“The successful execution of this highly complex operation is also a testimony to the professionalism of the Pakistan Armed Forces. Pakistan will continue to take all necessary steps to preserve the safety and security of its people which is sacrosanct, inviolable and sacred,” it added. “Pakistan fully respects the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Islamic Republic of Iran. The sole objective of today’s act was in pursuit of Pakistan’s own security and national interest which is paramount and cannot be compromised,” maintained the FO. A Pakistani intelligence source told Reuters the strikes were carried out by military aircraft.

“Our forces have conducted strikes to target Baloch militants inside Iran,” the intelligence official in Islamabad, the capital, said. “The targeted militants belong to BLF,” he added, referring to the outlawed Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF). “As a responsible member of the international community, Pakistan upholds the principles and purposes of the UN Charter including territorial integrity and sovereignty of member states. Guided by these principles, and in exercise of our legitimate rights within international law, Pakistan will never allow its sovereignty and territorial integrity to be challenged, under any pretext or circumstances.”

The FO maintained that Iran is a “brotherly country and the people of Pakistan have great respect and affection for the Iranian people”. “We have always emphasized dialogue and cooperation in confronting common challenges including the menace of terrorism and will continue to endeavour to find joint solutions,” the FO statement concluded. In a press briefing later in the day, FO spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch stated that Operation Marg Bar Sarmachar was not against Iran, but carried out solely to target the terrorists of the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) and Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF) residing there.

Mumtaz said that Pakistan valued its brotherly neighbour Iran and held great respect and love for its people. She added that the Pakistan Army conducted an intelligence-based operation and killed militants on the basis of evidence available with it of the terrorists’ presence in Iran. She further said that the successful conduct of such a complex operation was also a testament to the professionalism of Pakistan’s armed forces, asserting that the country was capable of shielding itself while remaining cautious with regard to the safety of its citizens.

“As a responsible member of the international community, Pakistan upholds the principles and objectives of the United Nations Charter. We have always emphasised dialogue and cooperation to address common challenges, including the scourge of terrorism, so far there has been no contact from the Iranian authorities in the past couple of hours,” she said. The spokesperson said that Pakistan had been in touch with Iran over the matter of BLA and BLF terrorist presence over the past several months, stating that Iran was deeply respected and considered a brotherly nation.

She claimed that Iran has not shared any details of the attack in their region so far. “Pakistan can successfully defend itself against all threats,” Mumtaz said. “Whatever happened two days ago came as a shock to everyone,” she added. The Pakistan armed forces struck hideouts used by terrorist organisations, the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) and Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF), inside Iran in an intelligence-based operation, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Thursday. The military’s media wing elaborated that the “precision strikes” were carried out using armed drones, rockets, loitering munitions and stand-off weapons. “Maximum care was taken to avoid collateral damage.” “The targeted hideouts were being used by notorious terrorists including Dosta alias Chairman, Bajjar alias Soghat, Sahil alias Shafaq, Asghar alias Basham and Wazir alias Wazi, amongst others,” said the ISPR.

The military assured that the armed forces “remain in a perpetual state of readiness to ensure the safety of Pakistan citizens against acts of terrorism.” “Our resolve to ensure that the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Pakistan is respected and safeguarded against any misadventure remains unwavering. We reaffirm our determination to defeat all enemies of Pakistan with the support of the people of Pakistan.” Signalling de-escalation, the military said that going forward dialogue and cooperation are “deemed prudent in resolving bilateral issues” between Islamabad and Tehran. Iran’s Press TV reported that the country has summoned the Pakistani chargé d’affaires in protest of the ‘attack’ on the southeastern Iranian province.

The U.S. State Department on Thursday urged restraint on all sides in tensions between Iran and Pakistan, after Pakistan launched strikes on separatist militants inside Iran in a retaliatory attack two days after Tehran said it struck the bases of another group within Pakistani territory.

State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said Pakistan’s statements about the importance of cooperative relations with neighbors were productive and useful.