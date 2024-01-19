Imran questions wisdom behind pitting Pakistan against Iran

Denouncing Iran’s violation of Pakistan’s airspace, PTI founder Imran Khan has called for an investigation into the circumstances that led to this incident.

In an informal conversation with the media at the Adiala Jail courtroom on Thursday, Khan emphasised the need to assess how the situation escalated to such a perilous point.

Expressing concern, Khan questioned the wisdom behind putting one’s country in such a precarious position and pondered whether it is in Pakistan’s interest to sour relations with Iran. He underscored the importance of cooperation with Afghanistan to combat terrorism, citing the assurances made by Shah Mehmood Qureshi during his tenure as foreign minister.

Highlighting the contrast with Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari’s tenure as foreign minister, Khan pointed out the lack of visits to Afghanistan, stressing the crucial role Afghanistan plays in ending terrorism. He cautioned against the potential closure of the border by Afghanistan, further complicating the regional dynamics.

Reflecting on his diplomatic efforts, Khan recalled his visit to Iran as prime minister and meetings with its supreme leader. Despite acknowledging the satisfaction of those who desire strained relations with Iran, he urged a consideration of whether such a stance aligns with Pakistan’s interests. He criticized the BJP’s policy toward Pakistan and advocated for de-escalation rather than exacerbation in the context of Iran.

Addressing domestic concerns, Khan commented on the impact of delayed elections, attributing the country’s challenges to the lack of electoral stability. He alleged that the postponement of elections aimed to suppress PTI and expressed skepticism about the credibility of a caretaker prime minister. Khan also referred to former army chief Gen (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa, stating that the situation in Pakistan resembled that of 1970 when party tickets were pivotal.

In a strategic move, Khan suggested labeling candidates with “prisoner number 804” in the upcoming election campaign, emphasising the resilience of PTI’s vote bank despite challenges. He praised the efforts of lawyers handling cases against PTI leaders and said he wanted to give them party tickets for the upcoming elections. However, he added that due to restricted reach to party affairs, Shibli Faraz and Omar Ayub have been assigned duty to look after the party’s ticket allocation.

Responding to queries about his time in jail, Khan commented on the limited facilities, highlighting the PTV facility used for propaganda. “I used to watch only sports on PTV, but stopped watching even sports after the conclusion of Cricket World Cup,” he maintained.

He mentioned his routine of morning exercise, court appearances, and extensive reading, including three readings of the Holy Quran.