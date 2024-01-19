ECP releases details of candidates for election 2024

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has released the details of candidates participating in the general elections 2024, a private TV channel reported on Thursday.

According to ECP, a staggering 17,816 candidates including 5,121 candidates for National Assembly seats, while 12,695 candidates will compete in Provincial Assemblies elections.

Notably, 11,785 independent candidates, along with 3,748 candidates from 1,873 political parties will contest for NA seats whereas 8,537 candidates from 4,158 political parties for Provincial Assembly seats. Moreover, 882 women, comprising 312 for National Assembly seats and 570 for Provincial Assembly seats, are set to participate in the elections 2024.

Province-wise statistics indicate 6,710 candidates for the Punjab Assembly, 2,878 for the Sindh Assembly, 1,834 for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, and 1,273 for the Balochistan Assembly. Earlier today, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) summoned an important meeting tomorrow (Thursday) to finalise matters about security arrangements for general elections 2024.

The high-level meeting will be chaired by CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja and will be attended by all four provincial secretaries. All IGs, and officials from defence and interior ministries will be among the attendees.