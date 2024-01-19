PPP members resign amid dispute over election tickets

Two politicians affiliated with the Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) announced their resignation over a ticket distribution dispute for the general election 2024, a private TV channel reported on Thursday. Differences emerged between PPP politicians over the distribution of tickets, leading to the departure of two members from the party, while eight others turned coats. According to the details, Nawab Muhammad Khan Shahwani resigned from PPP – Mastung district, while, Tahir Mehmood Khan has announced to contest as an independent candidate after not getting a party ticket from PPP. Meanwhile, five other candidates from the constituency PB-44 of PPP announced to contest the election as independent candidates after the party issued the ticket to Mir Obaid from the same constituency.