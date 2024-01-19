Crafting dreams in concrete

In the realm of luxury home construction, Zulfiqar Paracha stands as a visionary builder, renowned for his unique touch and passion that breathe life into every project. His dedicated and inter-generational team currently consists of an army of members but Zulfiqar Paracha and his core team are steering the ship. This A-team collaborates seamlessly to turn dreams into reality. We had the opportunity to interview the esteemed builder, Zulfiqar Paracha, Sara Adnan Paracha, and Fatima Waqas Paracha who delved into the stories, inspirations, and principles that shape their approach to creating not just houses but dream homes with distinctive characters.

Curious about the origins of his passion for creating luxury homes, we delved into Zulfiqar Paracha’s inspiration. “Being an avid traveler, I was inspired by the unique architectural work seen in countries preserving old civilizations. Simultaneously, the unique designs and luxury at resorts in Mauritius, Bali, Maldives, and the like were something I aspired to develop,” voiced Zulfiqar Paracha. He credited his teams of architects and landscape consultants for transforming dream homes into living designs. “No design could materialize without advice on practical issues by our in-house team and construction exactly as per the final design,” he added.

Paracha consistently acknowledges his team’s pivotal role in developing designs, prompting insights from a key team member, Sara Adnan Paracha. “Since we were young, we loved visiting the houses made by Zulfiqar Paracha. Each house would be better than the last, and each time I would be absolutely awed by how beautiful a place could look with the right kind of detailing and planning,” expressed Sara. With time, she realized the essence of a home is a feeling, leading her to join her father’s team. “My passion to create that kind of a home for others led me to join my father’s team. My sentiments resonated with my father’s where he would often tell me ‘My houses are like my daughters,’ and with that in mind, we work as a team to create HOMES,” she added.

Reflecting on one of his latest creations, ‘Palm Paradise,’ Zulfiqar Paracha describes it as a dream to bring resort-style living to the metropolis. “At the dreaming stage for the resort, the necessities of urban living never went out of focus.” The combined efforts of the developer, architect, landscape consultant, and in-house execution team turned this dream into a plan, presenting a unique challenge and opportunity. Furthermore, Zulfiqar Paracha and his team prioritize making a home last, emphasizing the significance of details like waterproofing and termite treatment, underlining their role in creating enduring homes. He asserts, “No matter how beautifully we decorate the interiors if all precautionary measures are not taken during construction, how can we justify selling that house to an end user?” This commitment ensures clients reside in homes designed to last for decades.

Beyond the exquisite finish, Zulfiqar Paracha underscores ongoing client support. “Once our client has settled in, we offer full support for twelve months for any work, whether related to workmanship or personal specifications.” The team’s philosophy revolves around taking full responsibility for created houses, recognizing that clients of luxury homes may not have time for cumbersome tasks, and offering assistance for sustained satisfaction.

Finally, we also had the opportunity to hear from the newest member of Team ZP, Fatima Waqas Paracha, who shared her feelings about being part of this dynamic team, “Honestly, it doesn’t feel like I am new. Dad is so open to new ideas from everyone that everybody, including myself, just feels like we have always been part of the team, and that drives us to always give our best.”

Zulfiqar Paracha and his dedicated team stand out not only for their innovative designs but also for the passion and commitment they bring to each project. Drawing inspiration from global travels, they create dream homes that reflect individual characters, rooted in collaboration and a commitment to customer satisfaction. Zulfiqar Paracha’s latest creation, “Palm Paradise,” has already received praise from many and is just one of his masterful creations. Team ZP knows how to bring to life the luxury homes we’ve only dreamt of, and we can’t wait to see what they do next!.