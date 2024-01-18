After Strikes

Bolstered by the lack of response to its missiles landing in Syria and Iraq, Iran felt comfortable in targetting civilian population in Pakistan on Tuesday in what has been rightly described as an “unprovoked violation” of our airspace. However, to borrow words from American President FDR (although he said this at another time and in a different context), Pakistan also had “nothing to fear but fear itself.”

A swift, proportionate response to Iran within hours saw Pakistan undertaking a highly coordinated and specifically targeted operation to hit militant targets. Marg Bar Samachar gives a loud and clear message to all that even a country that hopes and strives for peace to prevail could let go of its strategic restraint to give a befitting reply.

Instead of narrating cock-and-bulls tales before international media, the Iranian foreign minister would have been better off recommending to his state the disadvantages of once again taking a plunge into the rogue waters. Past several decades should stand testament to the hardships a country, no matter how well-endowed, and its people are forced to endure if it gets disconnected from the international community.

Considering how Islamabad is still ready to sit down at the deliberations table, the opportunity is now ripe for Iran to avail this window and step out of its self-created crisis. There’s no denying the general sense of regret in the business community because of how one act wiped out years of goodwill and budding linkages but rest assured, the entire nation stands with the armed forces whenever sovereignty becomes imperilled.

It can only be hoped that sense would prevail in Tehran, and it realises that war cannot be the only bargaining chip to defuse political tension. Once (and if) the tide settles, the authorities in both countries would have to come up with an effective protocol system to ensure cross-border cooperation against the menace of terrorism. These unexpected crises cannot be allowed to spiral out of control. *