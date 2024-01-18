Pakistan Navy maiden Maritime Security Exercise SEA GUARD-24 concludes with a debrief session at Karachi. Vice Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ovais Ahmed Bilgrami graced the occasion as the Chief Guest.

While addressing the session, Vice Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ovais Ahmed Bilgrami appreciated the efforts put in by all stakeholders in making the exercise a success. He also underscored that this exercise clearly demonstrates PN resolve to address prevailing simmering issues with a tangible way head to ensure security in maritime zones of Pakistan.

The aim of exercise was to overview response procedures against maritime security incidents and to identify gaps and propose ways to improve the response mechanism. Exercise SEA GUARD-24 gave an opportunity to fortify and rejuvenate the bond of diverse maritime stakeholders of Pakistan ranging from shipping, fishing, law enforcement and private entities through a common pedestal of Joint Maritime Information Coordination Centre (JMICC). EX SEA GUARD served as a platform for all stakeholders to engage in tactical exercises, exchange best practices and foster mutual understanding.

Senior officials of Federal and provincial stakeholders from MOD, MOMA, Mol, MoF, Ministry of Narcotics Control, Pakistan National Shipping Corporation, Anti- Narcotics Force, Pakistan Maritime Security Agency, GPA, KPT, Port QASIM, BYCO Petroleum, in addition to various prominent figures from private sector and fishing community attended the closing session of the exercise. The participants were presented with analytical review of the practical scenarios as well as challenges and recommendations accrued from Table Top discussions conducted at JMICC.