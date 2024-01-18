Dua Lipa calls on world leaders for ceasefire in Gaza

Pop star Dua Lipa has called on World leaders for not taking enough stand on the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, urging for an immediate ceasefire.

English-Albanian popstar of Muslim descent, Dua Lipa is the cover star of an international magazine for the February issue and the ‘Houdini’ singer used the opportunity to address her political stand on the ongoing Hamas-Israel war, calling world leaders to speak for the humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza.

Lipa, who joined Ayo Edebiri, Michael Stipe, Jon Stewart, Jessica Chastain, Cate Blanchett and Joaquin Phoenix, in signing the open letter to President Biden, asking to ‘call for an immediate de-escalation and ceasefire in Gaza and Israel before another life is lost’, said, “I feel so bad for every Israeli life lost and what happened on October 7.” In the cover interview, Lipa said, “My existence is kind of political, the fact that I lived in London because my parents left from the war, I feel for people who have to leave their home. From my experience of being in Kosovo and understanding what war does, no one really wants to leave their home. They do it for protection, to save their family, to look after the people around them, that kind of thing, for a better life. So I feel close to it.”

She continued, “My feelings on displaced people are very real and raw, and it is a difficult subject to speak about because it’s so divisive.”

“At the moment, what we have to look at is how many lives have been lost in Gaza, and the innocent civilians, and the lives that are just being lost,” the singer told the publication. “There are just not enough world leaders that are taking a stand and speaking up about the humanitarian crisis that’s happening, the humanitarian cease-fire that has to happen.”