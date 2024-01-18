PCB’s big bet to play foreign leagues

Karachi: (Web Desk) Pakistan Cricket Board has made it mandatory for the players who want to play in foreign leagues to perform in domestic cricket to get NOC.

According to reports in the media, Pakistani fast bowlers Naseem Shah, Muhammad Hasnain and Ehsanullah, who are suffering from fitness issues, are keen to play in the Bangladesh Premier League, while leg-spinner Shadab Khan is interested in playing in the United Arab Emirates (ILT) league. .

Cricketers wishing to play in foreign leagues, the prime management made it clear that to participate in foreign leagues, they should first perform in the domestic league, after which the NOC will be issued. has sought feedback from management.

On the other hand, after the message of the team management, the leg-spinner Shadab Khan has reached Karachi to play the President Trophy. It should be clear that the Bangladesh Premier League will start from January 19, in which 16 players from Pakistan have to participate. NOC was not issued to the player.

On the other hand, the Pakistan cricket team reached Christchurch from Dunedin, the fourth and fifth T20 between Pakistan and New Zealand will be played on January 19 and 21 in Christchurch.

The host team New Zealand has won the first three matches in the T20 series and has gained a clear lead.

It should be remembered that New Zealand defeated Pakistan in the third T20 yesterday. New Zealand won the T20 series against Pakistan. They set a target of 225 runs to win. Runs scored, Finn Allen scored 137 runs off 62 balls.

Finn Allen hit 16 sixes, 5 fours in the innings, Pakistan’s Haris Rauf dismissed 2 players, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim, Mohammad Nawaz and Zaman Khan took one wicket each.

Chasing New Zealand’s target of 225 runs, the national team managed to score only 179 runs for the loss of 7 wickets in twenty overs.