Operation Morgabar Sarmchar: Pakistan’s response to Iran

According to the Foreign Office, this morning, Pakistan targeted specific hideouts of terrorists in Iran’s Sistan province.

It has been reported in this context that a number of terrorists were killed in an intelligence-based Pakistani operation in Sistan.

According to the spokesperson of the Foreign Office, the so-called Sarmachar continued to shed the blood of innocent Pakistanis due to non-action on serious concerns.

The spokesman says that Pakistan has been repeatedly informing about terrorists in its contacts with Iran for a few years.

According to the spokesperson, the action is an unwavering commitment to protect and defend Pakistan’s national security against all threats. Pakistan has been expressing serious concerns about terrorist hideouts for many years.

It should be noted that on Monday, Iranian security forces violated Pakistan’s airspace and launched missile and drone attacks in Balochistan.

In the news of the Iranian state TV Noor News, it was claimed that missiles and drone attacks were carried out by the Iranian security forces on two bases of the Jaish-ul-Adl organization in Pakistan’s Baluchistan province.

Yesterday, the Foreign Office strongly condemned Iran’s violation of Pakistan’s airspace and summoned the Iranian Affairs Minister to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Foreign Office said that this violation of Pakistan’s sovereignty is completely unacceptable and may have serious consequences for which Iran will be held responsible.