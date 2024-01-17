China urges ‘restraint’

China urged Pakistan and Iran on Wednesday to show “restraint”, after Islamabad said Tehran had carried out an air strike on its territory that killed two children. “We call on both sides to exercise restraint, avoid actions that would lead to an escalation of tension and work together to maintain peace and stability,” foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning told a regular briefing. “We consider both Iran and Pakistan as close neighbours and major Islamic countries,” she said. Both Iran and Pakistan are close partners of Beijing and members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation.