Vile Theatrics

A tiger never changes its spots. Although streets were rife with speculations about the beleaguered PTI perfecting its plan to launch another attack at crucial installations of the state on February 9, following the explosive blueprint of May 9, even the cautious eye could not foresee the destruction this early. Acting like a true cult, the PTI is unable to grasp the reality that it was the glaring weaknesses of its legal counsel that cost the party its iconic “bat symbol.

What is happening instead is the perpetuation of a wave of uncomprehensible anger that fails to distinguish between right and wrong, lawful and unlawful; writ of the state of fascist whims. As PTI Founder Imran Khan hinted at the rampage of Plan C, proclaiming that he did not have any confidence in the higher judiciary nor the credibility of the upcoming polls, he seems set to hint his followers to go down the same road albeit with much more vengeance.

A candidate supported by PTI harassing a district returning officer and his staff in Rahim Yar Khan (NA-171) and unleashing his arsenal to spread chaos is the first step in what might go on to become the biggest obstacle in the path of democracy. Laced with weapons, Tehreek-e-Insaf’s hitmen chose to open fire at a constitutionally-established office and issue naked threats to the security of its office-bearers.

The fact of the matter remains that these abhorrent behaviours are not a new phenomenon. The likes of Hassan Niazi have often twisted the law of the land in their hands like an unfortunate toy and tossed it in a trashcan. Have we forgotten how their wrath dismantled key security installations on May 9 and made the entire country a laughing stock?

If they wish to enjoy the fundamental liberties guaranteed in a civilised, sovereign democracy, what would these goons say about their responsibilities towards the same state? Cherry-picking when and how to disrupt ordinary lives through blockades, violent protest demonstrations and waving menacing threats to the security personnel had become a palsy routine and therefore, it can only be hoped that the state and related departments would snap out of the accommodating mood and ensure the law and order situation.

The nauseating developments of today where those wishing to contest in the court of people do not hesitate before showing their criminal nature have a long history of brain-washing behind them wherein Mr Niazi used his charisma to train an entire generation into submission before his conflicting ideals.

Why is it that this so-called revolution was unacceptable to him when he was in power and did not wish to court a single voice of dissent? Does this mean that his supporters are free to burn the entire country down, attack whosoever they want, torture whosoever they feel like doing so but follow his stick like a meek flock of sheep? The irony could not cut any deeper.

In the case of the PTI, Mr Khan and his inner circle can only be advised to take a deep look within. Why is it that their legal counsel was unsuccessful in presenting a strong case against the Supreme Court when it had unrelentingly pranced around with its entire defence from corner to corner? Could it be that because Lady Justice is blind, none of their theatrics worked? Perhaps, the people also need to teach this unruly group the same lesson. Their over-exaggerated theatrics won’t work on them on February 8, 9 or 10. Let the alphabetical plans come and pass!

The writer is a freelance columnist.