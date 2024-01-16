Ustad Bukhari remembered on birth anniversary

Famous Sindhi language poet and educationist Ustad Bukhari was remembered on Tuesday on the occasion of his birth anniversary.

Born on January 16, 1930, in Dadu his birth name was Punhal Shah which was later changed to Syed Ahmed Shah Bukhari. His creative contributions in the field of poetry changed the thoughts of millions of people and he got familiarity not only in Sindh but also abroad.

He was well known as the poet of people because he expressed his emotions in the language of common people. The Institute of Sindhology has opened a corner in its museum in his memory and honour. After passing the Sindhi Final in 1944, Bukhari was appointed as a teacher in the education department. He did training as teacher in Govt. Mithiani Training College from 1951 to 1952.

He received degrees from Adeeb Sindhi , Adeeb Alim and Adeeb Fazil. He earned his master’s degree in Sindhi literature from the University of Sindh in 1964, and in 1967 he joined the Government College Larkana as a lecturer. He served at Govt. College Larkana, Sanghar, Sehwan and Dadu . He got a promotion as assistant professor and he retired from services as Professor. Paying tribute to his services as a teacher and poet, after his death, the Government of Sindh named the Government Boys Degree College Dadu as Ustad Bukhari Degree College Dadu. He wrote over two dozen books in the Sindhi language. He died on October 9, 1992 due to blood cancer in Karachi and was buried in Dadu.