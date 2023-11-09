Fawad remanded in judicial custody for 14 days

A district and sessions court in Islamabad sent former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry on 14-day judicial remand on Wednesday in a bribery case.

The former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader was taken into custody last week and later handed over to the police for three-day physical remand.

Fawad is implicated in an FIR registered at Aabpaara Police Station on the complaint of a man named Zaheer, who accused the former minister of collecting Rs5 million from him in exchange for employment that was not given. The complainant further alleged Fawad threatened him and refused to return the money, according to police.

Fawad was produced before Judicial Magistrate Yasir Mahmood in an armoured vehicle amid stringent security.

His wife Hiba Chaudhry and lawyer Qamar Inayat Raja were present in court.

During the proceedings, the judicial magistrate granted Fawad permission to consult with his legal team after which he came to the rostrum.

Fawad said that today was his third appearance before the court but the complainant had yet to appear. He asked whether the complainant had been threatened while adding that he is in police custody.

The former minister maintained that he had no connection with the complainant. “Arrest me if you want to. If money needs to be recovered, take Rs5,000 or Rs7,000 from me,” he said.

Meanwhile, the police submitted a written request seeking a five-day extension in Fawad’s physical remand.

The judicial magistrate reserved the verdict and later sent Fawad on judicial remand directing the police to produce the former minister before the court on November 22.

In its written order, the judicial magistrate noted that there appeared to be no justification to grant physical remand.

Fawad, who was earlier being brought to court in handcuffs with his face covered with a black cloth, was able to speak to reporters ahead of the hearing Wednesday.

During his informal conversation with reporters, the former PTI leader said there is a need for dialogue among all the political parties in the country.

“After 50 years in politics, if this is how Nawaz Sharif wins next elections, what kind of a premier would he be?” asked Fawad.