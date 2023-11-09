Jail official apologises in Imran’s contempt plea

The superintendent of Adiala jail on Tuesday apologised to the court for refusing to let Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan talk to his sons, despite a court order.

The court established in Islamabad to hear cases related to the Official Secret Act heard a contempt of court petition, filed by Imran’s counsel, for not letting Imran talk to his sons Qasim Khan and Sulaiman Isa Khan.

The senior jail official, while submitting his reply in the court, apologised for not letting the deposed premier talk to his sons. In his response, he stated that on October 18, special measures were taken to enable the PTI chairman to talk to his children, but there is no permanent facility to make WhatsApp calls to international numbers in prison. He added that the call can be directed through the prison PCO through which other prisoners use to talk to family and lawyers.

However, the IG Prisons issued a letter regarding the protocol for those accused in the Official Secrets Act, and it states that the official PCO facility is not available to those accused under the act. The superintendent further requested that the court dismiss the contempt case against him as he wasn’t violating a court order. Earlier, the special court had summoned the Adiala Jail superintendent on Nov 8 for not following its order to allow the PTI chairman to talk with his sons.