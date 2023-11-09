Khadija Shah secures bail in controversial tweets case

A local court in Lahore on Wednesday granted post-arrest bail to PTI’s social media activist and fashion designer Khadija Shah in a case related to controversial tweets during the May 9 riots. Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Nawaz had earlier reserved his decision after both sides concluded their arguments earlier in the day. Khadija’s counsel argued that his client had nothing to do with the cases registered against her in connection with the May 9 riots. He further argued that his client’s repeated arrests showed malafide intent on the part of concerned quarters and implored the court that the petitioner has been granted bail by the Lahore High Court (LHC) in two FIRs in light of the CCPO’s report, submitted before the court, ensuring that only two FIRs had been registered against her. He added that as she was granted bail in the other two cases, she was arrested in the third case which had not been disclosed before LHC. He argued that a contempt plea is still pending before LHC which Khadija had filed against police officials. The counsel further implored that Khadija was arrested on different pretexts by either the Punjab police or the FIA but nothing is on record to establish her nexus with the allegations being levelled on her. He requested the court to grant her bail adding a ‘forged case’ has been registered against her client.