Two terrorists killed in Chitral IBO

Two terrorists were killed while four others were injured during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Ursoon, near the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Chitral district, the military’s media affairs wing said on Wednesday. In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that security forces had conducted an IBO last night during which an “intense exchange of fire” took place with militants. “Resultantly, two terrorists were sent to hell while four terrorists got seriously injured. Sanitisation of the surrounding areas is being carried out to neutralise any other terrorist found in the area,” the ISPR said. It added that the locals “appreciated the operation by security forces of Pakistan, who remain determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country”.