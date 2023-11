Paris business district looks to students to replace workers

With companies cutting back on office space as working from home remains popular, Europe’s biggest business district is looking to students to fill the void left by workers.

Some 50 educational institutions have set up at La Defense, home to glass and metal high-rises and a huge modernist archway on the western outskirts of Paris.

Covid lockdowns emptied offices and with most companies still allowing employees to partially work from home, the number of staff toiling in offices has never fully recovered in business districts around the world.

The work-from-home movement contributed to the financial troubles that led to this week’s bankruptcy filing by US shared-office startup WeWork.

While occupancy rates have held up relatively well at La Defense, the area will have more office space to fill as a number of new buildings are under construction.

The business district has hustled to woo small and medium-sized companies while also turning to schools to diversify its client base and liven up an area that is home to banking, insurance and energy firms.

“Universities have been present at La Defense for a long time, but it has accelerated a lot in the last 10 to 15 years,” said Pierre-Yves Guice, head of Paris La Defense, a public institution that manages the business district.

For the past few months, the area has shown its “desire to complete its transformation into a place of student life and activity”, Guice said.

Some 70,000 students now consider La Defense their campus. The latest arrivals are private schools from other French regions that specialise in management and business and want to plant their flags in the capital.

“It’s La Defense or nothing because that’s where the companies are, being Europe’s top business district is significant,” said Florence Legros, head of ICN Business School.

The school, based in the eastern city of Nancy, opened its La Defense campus in 2018.